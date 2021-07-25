Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,633 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.15.

Shares of XLRN opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

