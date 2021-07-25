Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 38,040 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,040 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Century Communities worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

