Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.12

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00808925 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

