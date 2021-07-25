TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0128 on Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $719,012.95 and $4.92 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.82 or 0.00932429 BTC.
TigerCash Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “
Buying and Selling TigerCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
