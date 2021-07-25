Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Hits $1.32 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $95.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1,223.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.