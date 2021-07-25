TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 42.8% Higher This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $142,899.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0740 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,412.71 or 1.00090246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00032743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.