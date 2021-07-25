Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $983.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001923 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001181 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

