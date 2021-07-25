Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $33.59 or 0.00087632 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $32.53 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00121879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00133299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,362.16 or 1.00091818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.03 or 0.00840215 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,603 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

