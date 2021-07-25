TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TotalEnergies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

