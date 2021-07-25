TotemFi (TOTM) Hits Market Cap of $767,588.43

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $767,588.43 and $292,994.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00119315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00137940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.10 or 1.00225414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00867946 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

