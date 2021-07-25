TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 577,210 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,728.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $16,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.