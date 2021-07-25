TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $11.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

