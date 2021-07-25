TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 5,372 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Fox Factory worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,002,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,673,000 after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.02. 138,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,560. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

