TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 67,809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,272,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $80,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,512.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,533. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

