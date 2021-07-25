TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $578.95. The company had a trading volume of 165,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $580.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

