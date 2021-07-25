TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,054. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

