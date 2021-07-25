TownSquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 1.37% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $30,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000.

MDYV traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

