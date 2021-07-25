TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 120,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

