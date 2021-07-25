TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,502.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,784. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.