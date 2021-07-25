TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,929. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

