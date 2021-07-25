TownSquare Capital LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $695,000.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

