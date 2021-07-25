TownSquare Capital LLC Has $22.27 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $586.18. The company had a trading volume of 890,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,556. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $414.60 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

