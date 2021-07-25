TownSquare Capital LLC Has $25.80 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after buying an additional 244,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after buying an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.59. 957,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $203.94. The stock has a market cap of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

