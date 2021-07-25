TownSquare Capital LLC Has $28.63 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.65. 1,220,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,261. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $318.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

