TownSquare Capital LLC Has $30.17 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet stock traded up $91.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. 2,075,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,667.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,438.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

