TownSquare Capital LLC Has $32.84 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 8,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 5,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $18.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

