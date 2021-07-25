TownSquare Capital LLC Has $35.93 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $35,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 1,457,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

