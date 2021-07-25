TownSquare Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,783,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after buying an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $12.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.61. The stock had a trading volume of 163,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,664. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

