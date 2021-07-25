TownSquare Capital LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of BlackLine worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $23,728,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in BlackLine by 61.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock worth $12,315,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.92. The stock had a trading volume of 168,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,144. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

