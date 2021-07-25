TownSquare Capital LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

PM traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $98.40. 2,204,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.