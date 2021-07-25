TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

