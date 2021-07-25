TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $441.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

