TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,790 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.51. 410,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,367. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

