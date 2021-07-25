TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,324,961 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 361.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 2.69% of Surgalign worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of Surgalign stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 2,967,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,456. The company has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

