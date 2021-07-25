TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,488 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.47. 353,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $151.79 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.