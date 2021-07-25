TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,239 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $625.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,898. The company has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

