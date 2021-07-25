TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.70. 1,611,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,058. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.25. The stock has a market cap of $394.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,301 shares of company stock worth $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

