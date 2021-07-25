TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 30,497 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,497 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $80.92. 89,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,862. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

