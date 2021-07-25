TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE TRTX opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

