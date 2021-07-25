Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0017 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Transcodium has a market cap of $128,759.36 and approximately $49.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.76 or 0.00815768 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

