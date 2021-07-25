Travala.com Price Hits $1.82 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $90.26 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00005334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00038766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00138835 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,133.37 or 0.99895570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.75 or 0.00871409 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,520,118 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

