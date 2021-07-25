Treat DAO One Day Volume Hits $822.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $822.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00121135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00140335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.70 or 1.00210936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.40 or 0.00873249 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

