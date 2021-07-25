Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $30,152.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874 in the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 620,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $754.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

