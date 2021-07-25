Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.16 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $104.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $401.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $420.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $427.96 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.