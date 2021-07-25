Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will post sales of $104.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $84.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $401.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.10 million to $420.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $427.96 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

