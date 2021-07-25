Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Acquires C$56,550.00 in Stock

Troilus Gold Corp. (CVE:TLG) Director Pierre Stewart Pettigrew bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,812.50.

Shares of CVE TLG traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,745. Troilus Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$40.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Get Troilus Gold alerts:

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Troilus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Troilus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troilus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.