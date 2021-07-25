Trollcoin Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,460.44 or 0.99916040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00032918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000772 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00009583 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

