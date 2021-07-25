TRON Price Up 9.2% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $721.42 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.