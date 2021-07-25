TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.11.
TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
TRUE stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46.
In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,053 shares of company stock worth $516,833 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
