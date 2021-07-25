TrueFeedBack 1-Day Volume Hits $36,669.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $9.38 million and $36,669.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.08 or 0.00815558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

