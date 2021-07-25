TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $19.54 million and $2.22 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.12 or 0.00810734 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

